BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

