FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Raised by US Capital Advisors

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Midstream in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

