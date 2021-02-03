Creative Planning Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 333,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 405,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 113,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.