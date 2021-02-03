Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

