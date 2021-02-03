Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.60-7.80 for the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average is $166.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

