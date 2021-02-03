Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

