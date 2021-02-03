Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

