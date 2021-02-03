B. Riley Raises Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $59.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.
Shares of TPB opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 0.58.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
