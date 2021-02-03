B. Riley Raises Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $59.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of TPB opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

