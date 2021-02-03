Brokers Set Expectations for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of CMCO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

