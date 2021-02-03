Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.