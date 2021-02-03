Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

