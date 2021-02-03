Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after buying an additional 947,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.