Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Pharmacare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

