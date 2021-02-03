Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $55,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

