Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

