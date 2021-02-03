Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

