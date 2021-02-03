Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

CNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

