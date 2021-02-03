Comerica Bank Sells 24,163 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

