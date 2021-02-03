Comerica Bank Sells 24,163 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
USB stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
