iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 478,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 182,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $241.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

