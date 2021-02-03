Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,902 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4,332.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $4,716,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRHC opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

