Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 159,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,098,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,640,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

