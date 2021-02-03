Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of IBCP opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

