Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $13,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

HELE opened at $238.98 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

