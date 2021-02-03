World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

