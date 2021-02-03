Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 869 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $213,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $444.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.94 and a 200-day moving average of $457.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

