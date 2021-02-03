British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BSC opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.56. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

