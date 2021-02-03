Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 12.6% Higher

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares traded up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.00. 4,190,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,315,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $201,806.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Magnite by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Magnite by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Magnite by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $14,074,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

