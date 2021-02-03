New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.