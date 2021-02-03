Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

LBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

