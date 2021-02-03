Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $171.00 at Cowen

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.13. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after buying an additional 97,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after buying an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

