FY2023 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

