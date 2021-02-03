Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

