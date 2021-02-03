BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) were up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $351.68 and last traded at $347.01. Approximately 489,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 401,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,484,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BeiGene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BeiGene by 1,193.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BeiGene by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

