Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Up 8.9%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 690,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,879,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Birks Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

