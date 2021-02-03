Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $86.51. 462,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 560,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.