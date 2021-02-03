T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 9,884,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,678,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

