Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

NYSE:DKL opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $40.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.