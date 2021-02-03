Nuco.cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $102,720.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.