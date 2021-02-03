Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.25

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Fusion has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $2.22 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,065.83 or 1.01379885 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,450,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,880,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

