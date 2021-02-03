Linear (LINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.94 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Linear has a market capitalization of $128.28 million and $15.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,062,417,186 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.