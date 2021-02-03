Brokers Issue Forecasts for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Equities researchers at M Partners reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Get Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$231.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.