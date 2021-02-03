Thunder Token Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and $18.43 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00712478 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.