SVB Leerink Increases Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $189.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

