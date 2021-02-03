SVB Leerink Increases Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $189.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
