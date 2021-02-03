Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Verint Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

