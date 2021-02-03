Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.