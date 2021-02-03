Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.