DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) PT Raised to $8.00

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $503.88 million, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DURECT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth about $702,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DURECT by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

