Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,130 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.07% of Open Lending worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Open Lending by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Open Lending by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.