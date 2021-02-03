The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.