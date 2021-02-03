Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCEHY. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tencent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $720.00 price target for the company. Investec lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.05.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. Tencent has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

